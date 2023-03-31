Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $238.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $282.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,789 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,735 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.



