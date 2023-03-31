Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

