Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

