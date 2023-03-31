Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,609.76 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,481.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,122.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

