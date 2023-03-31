Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.