Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 591.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 284,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.