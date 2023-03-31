Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $43.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $16,321,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

