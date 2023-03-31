Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $39.98. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 29,072 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

