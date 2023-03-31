SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

