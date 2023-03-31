Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 413,145 shares.The stock last traded at $72.31 and had previously closed at $70.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after buying an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

