Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 413,145 shares.The stock last traded at $72.31 and had previously closed at $70.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Skyline Champion Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after buying an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
