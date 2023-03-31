Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Tim Mortlock Purchases 16,114 Shares

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £120,049.30 ($147,498.83).

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,945.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 841.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 807.41. Smart Metering Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 968 ($11.89).

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27,272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Smart Metering Systems

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.24) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

