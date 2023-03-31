SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

SomaLogic stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

