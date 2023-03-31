SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of SLGC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
