SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SLGC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

