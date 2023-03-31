Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

