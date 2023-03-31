Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) versus Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Critical Analysis

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sovos Brands has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and Steakholder Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $878.37 million 1.89 -$53.45 million ($0.53) -31.32 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sovos Brands.

91.6% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -6.09% 12.18% 5.16% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.24%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Steakholder Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

