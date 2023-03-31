Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$8.92 and a 1-year high of C$16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

