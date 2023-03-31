Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.