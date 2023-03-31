Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.