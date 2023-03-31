STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $83.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

