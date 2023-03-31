Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Given a C$0.67 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price objective on Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

TSE:SAM opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. Starcore International Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

