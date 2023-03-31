Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Given a C$0.67 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price objective on Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Starcore International Mines Stock Performance
TSE:SAM opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. Starcore International Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Starcore International Mines Company Profile
