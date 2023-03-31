Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Startek alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.