Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Head to Head Survey

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sovos Brands has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $878.37 million 1.89 -$53.45 million ($0.53) -31.32

Profitability

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sovos Brands.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -6.09% 12.18% 5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.24%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Steakholder Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

