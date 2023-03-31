Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $12.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STEM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Stem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Stem has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

