STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.85.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

