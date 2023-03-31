Stephens Cuts FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Price Target to $3.00

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
FreightCar America Stock Up 1.0 %
RAIL stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
