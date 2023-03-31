Stephens Cuts FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Price Target to $3.00

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

RAIL stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

