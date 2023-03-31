Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

