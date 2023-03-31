Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Down 0.3 %

Stericycle stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.