Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.
Stericycle Stock Down 0.3 %
Stericycle stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
