Stifel Nicolaus Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

