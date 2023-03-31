Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 82,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average volume of 8,796 call options.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of TAL stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.06.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
