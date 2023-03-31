Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 82,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average volume of 8,796 call options.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.