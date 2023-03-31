StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

