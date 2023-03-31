StockNews.com Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FGEN. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,205. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

