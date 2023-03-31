StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

