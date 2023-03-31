StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Buy

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

