StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

