StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.