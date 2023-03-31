StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.66.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
