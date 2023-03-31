StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

CPIX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

