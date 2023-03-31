StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 2.6 %

EBMT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

