StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Stories

