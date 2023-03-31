StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

