StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

