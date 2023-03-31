StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

SYPR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

