StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.0 %

DXYN stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

