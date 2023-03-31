StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

