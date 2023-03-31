StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

