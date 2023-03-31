Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,329 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

