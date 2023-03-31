Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,843 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,727,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,908,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.4 %

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $18.01 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

