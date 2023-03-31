Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TER. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

