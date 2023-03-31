Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,778,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

