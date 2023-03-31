Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.