Strategic Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

